Freight movement increased in Ganga by 88% since 2017: Govt

The freight movement on National Waterway-1, which is based along the river Ganga, has increased by 88 percent since 2017, the government said on March 22.

The cumulative freight movement on the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly river system or NW-1 in 2016-17 stood at 4.89 million tonne. It increased to 9.21 MT in 2020-21, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said.

"Freight movement on NW-1 (The Ganga) has increased from 4.89 Million Tonne in 2016-17 to 9.21 MT in 202-21 thereby marking an increase of 88% since 2016-17 and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17%," a statement issued by the ministry noted.

The statement also said that the Inland Waterways Authority of India has undertaken the implementation of the World Bank-assisted Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) at a total cost of Rs 4,634 crore. This includes the work on activities aligned to the Arth Ganga Concept at a cost of Rs 746 crore, it added.

"On the concept of Arth Ganga, JMVP-II was conceptualized in July 2020 with the objective of boosting socio-economic development and economic benefits to the farmers, traders & public living around the Ganga, logistics cost reduction, etc. Arth- Ganga programme is at the initial stage and is progressing as per the original schedule," the ministry further said.

Notably inland water transport (IWT) offers a cost-effective alternative to the popular modes of surface transport. Moving a tonne of freight via rail costs Rs 1.36 per kilometre and Rs 2.50/km via highways. In comparison, a cost of Rs 1.09/km would be incurred through IWT, the government said, citing the findings of the 'RITES Report of 2014'.

Cumulatively, there have been positive growth trends in the IWT traffic from 19.77 MT per annum during 2001-02 to 96.31 MT during 2021-22, it added. However, the modal share of IWT in total freight movement is 2 percent. The government is hopeful of expanding it in the near future.

"Based on the findings of feasibility studies/Detailed Project Reports (DPR), about 5,149 km length of 26 National Waterways (NWs) has been found feasible for development for the purpose of shipping and navigation.

The utilization of waterways depends on various factors which primarily include the availability of vessels, uninterrupted fairway, and economical first and last-mile connectivity," the ministry said.