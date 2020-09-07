Freight loading: Indian Railways registers over 10% jump, earns Rs 129.7 crore more

The Indian Railways on September 7 said freight loading until September 6 was 10.41 percent higher than that of last year for the same period and earning rose by around Rs 129.68 crore.

"Till September 6, the Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41 per cent (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year's loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes)," it said.

The Railways said it earned Rs 1,836.15 crore from freight loading, which is Rs 129.68 crore higher compared to last year's earnings of Rs 1,706.47 crore for the same period.

The national transporter has so far loaded 8.11 million tonnes of coal, 2.59 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilisers, and 1.05 million tonnes of cement, excluding clinker.

"It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in the Indian Railways to make Railways' freight movement very attractive. The COVID-19 pandemic has been used by the Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all round efficiency and performance," Railways said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Railways said work on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) is gathering speed. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a review meeting with chief secretaries of state government to expedite the progress and resolve critical issues related to the project.

He reiterated that the DFC will play a critical role in enhancing logistics in India by making rail freight faster and more cost-efficient.

