Free vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 billion: Report

The Indian government will earmark an additional Rs 700 billion to provide food until November to the poor and other eligible groups

Reuters
June 08, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
India will provide the free vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 7 (Representative Image)

India will need to spend an additional Rs 800 billion ($11 billion) to provide free vaccine and food to millions of people devastated by a deadly wave of coronavirus infections, Bloomberg News said on June 8.

The government of the world's second most populous nation will earmark an additional Rs 700 billion to provide food until November to the poor and other eligible groups, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government may not have to tap the bond market for the funds, the sources said, citing a dividend of Rs 991.2 billion it received from the central bank and inflows expected from asset sales.

India will provide the free vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 7 after markets closed, in a bid to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

#coronavirus #Economy #food #Health #India #vaccine
Jun 8, 2021 01:47 pm

