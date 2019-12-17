Fraud-hit CG Power shareholders vote for raising Rs 5,000cr debt, appt of Sudhir Mathur as director

Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions has got shareholders' nod to borrow up to Rs 5,000 crore to meet working capital and other business needs as it looks to spring back from the worst crisis in its history.

As many as 99.99 per cent of shareholders, at the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai on December 14, voted in favour of a resolution moved for raising borrowing limit, CG Power said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

They also approved appointment of Sudhir Mathur as whole time executive director of the company with an overwhelming 99.99 per cent voting in favour of the resolution.

Mathur, who along with non-executive chairman Ashish Kumar Guha has been overseeing the clean up of the company after the alleged fraud of over Rs 3,000 crore came to light, was first appointed as independent director on CG Power board on October 1, 2018 and moved into an executive role from May 10, 2019.

Shareholders approved both his appointments, the filing showed.

They also approved appointment of Narayan K Seshadri as independent director on the board of the company.

In the shareholder notice, the firm had stated that its current borrowing as of March 31, 2019 was Rs 2,455.39 crore (fund based including short term loans) and Rs 1,380.00 crore (non fund based).

"Keeping in view the existing borrowing and additional fund requirements and given the current financial condition of the company, the company is in urgent need of both long-term capital and working capital and towards this, the management of the company is in the process of identifying potential sources of capital," it had said.

The company is also seeking external advice on mode and sources of fund raising.

"Hence, approval of the members (or shareholders) is sought for availing borrowings up to an amount of Rs 5,000 crore for meeting the immediate funding requirements of the company," it had said.

The company had in August said that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses, including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors".

Gautam Thapar, who was non-executive chairman of the company, was removed by its board on August 29.

CG Group incurred a net loss of Rs 652.38 crore during the year ended March 31, 2019. Its current liability exceeds its current assets by Rs 2,115.98 crore.

The firm's annual report said its Board of Directors are in active discussions with lenders for restructuring its borrowing and fresh capital infusion.

"The Group has a robust unexecuted business order book of over Rs 7,000 crores as on March 31, 2019," it said.

It is "evaluating divestments of non-core assets, including but not limited to the sale of Kanjurmarg land without hampering the capability to serve customers".