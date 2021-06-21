MC Insider: Fraud lens on bank directors, unusual vaccine diktat by brokerage, deals buzz and more

The IPO wave is getting bigger and bigger with every passing day and companies from sectors ranging from cement and metals are looking to make their debut on Dalal Street. Meanwhile, on the other side of the spectrum, we now hear that a packaged food firm, which in the past has been touted as a takeover candidate, is gearing up to say tata to Dalal Street and is exploring a delisting. Hmmm! And while we are on the topic of delisting, we are told the big-bang deal to sell a delisted IT firm has been launched. In fact, someone ‘Mphasi’zed’, “The same set of suitors who were earlier chasing another IT target are back in the race for this new transaction.” One final titbit from deal street. Word is that a CEO in the NBFC space is burning the midnight oil to stitch together a deal and putting in nearly 17-18 hours daily to get things in place. Well, we say all the best!