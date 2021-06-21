MC Insider: Fraud lens on bank directors, unusual vaccine diktat by brokerage, deals buzz and more

DIRECTOR’S SPECIAL?

This bank fell to a crisis a year and a half ago after its financials plunged and mismanagement emerged in operations. With the blessings of RBI, the bank later got a saviour and things seem to be under control now. Yet, the angry depositors of the bank, some of whom are yet to get their money back, are furious about the lack of action against some of the directors of the lender who have alleged links with the fraud in the bank and were aware of what was going on. These depositors also allege that some of the directors were indirect beneficiaries of the fraud but escaped the probe thanks to high influence in political circles. The depositors have now moved the RBI requesting the sale of some of the properties belonging to the bank and its directors to facilitate a refund. For instance, we hear one of the directors of this bank owns around six apartments in a posh residential area of Mumbai worth several crores. The bank's real estate properties are worth a few hundred crores. Other directors too are super rich Mumbai-based HNIs. So did these directors really benefit from the bank fraud? Will the depositors' request lead to a fresh probe? Watch this space folks!

