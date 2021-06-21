MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Fraud lens on bank directors, unusual vaccine diktat by brokerage, deals buzz and more

Last Updated: June 21, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

CARROT & STICK VACCINE POLICY

CARROT & STICK VACCINE POLICY

A large brokerage house recently sent out an emailed communication to all its employees urging them to get vaccinated. Now, corporates arranging vaccination camps for their own employees and families is nothing new. This particular brokerage house is also said to have organised vaccinations for its employees. That’s all very well, but in what appears to be a first, it has given a stern warning to its employees about the repercussions of not getting vaccinated. It has fixed an internal goal to ensure that all its employees get vaccinated by end of September 2021. And how to ensure this? By threatening to cut employees’ salaries if they don’t get vaccinated. Starting from the end of June, it said that it would start by cutting 5% of salaries if employees do not get the first dose by then. The penalty would increase all the way up to 100% of an employee’s salary if they don’t get their second dose by September 2021–end. Is vaccination mandatory or compulsory? The jury is out there, but some companies are not taking any chances.

DEALS GALORE AND MORE

DEALS GALORE AND MORE

The IPO wave is getting bigger and bigger with every passing day and companies from sectors ranging from cement and metals are looking to make their debut on Dalal Street. Meanwhile, on the other side of the spectrum, we now hear that a packaged food firm, which in the past has been touted as a takeover candidate, is gearing up to say tata to Dalal Street and is exploring a delisting. Hmmm! And while we are on the topic of delisting, we are told the big-bang deal to sell a delisted IT firm has been launched. In fact, someone ‘Mphasi’zed’, “The same set of suitors who were earlier chasing another IT target are back in the race for this new transaction.” One final titbit from deal street. Word is that a CEO in the NBFC space is burning the midnight oil to stitch together a deal and putting in nearly 17-18 hours daily to get things in place. Well, we say all the best!

UNDERWHELMING TRANSFER

UNDERWHELMING TRANSFER

Former PMO bureaucrat AK Sharma’s appointment as an Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President was quite an underwhelming development. There are already 16 vice-presidents in UP BJP and Sharma will be the 17th one. At one time, it was speculated that Sharma took voluntary retirement and was sent specially to UP so that he could be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister or a Minister of State in the Chief Minister’s Office in Uttar Pradesh. It however seems that the BJP has ultimately decided to let Sharma first serve in the party unit during the crucial 2022 elections in UP and learn the ropes of politics, and has kept the option open to bring him into the government if BJP comes to power again in UP. This will also soothe nerves in the state council of ministers with many wary of Sharma superseding them without any political experience. Sharma is expected to focus on election planning in Purvanchal (East UP), his home region as he belongs to Mau. PM Narendra Modi represents Varanasi as the MP.

ZOOM ORDER, ORDER

ZOOM ORDER, ORDER

There aren’t many occasions when you find Indian judges helpless. One such rare incident occurred on June 18. Karnataka High Court division bench judges could be seen requesting people to exit the virtual courtroom. No, it wasn’t a private hearing. The judges were supposed to hear the plea of e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon who had challenged a judgement against them by the single judge bench. The request from the judges came after participant numbers on Zoom touched 100 even before senior advocates such as Harish Salve who had to present the case could enter the courtroom. Given the height of interest in the case, a good chunk of the participants could be journalists and industry experts from across the business world. Despite constant requests, when the number didn’t come down the judges rescheduled the hearing for the second half. Well, if you thought that the story ended here, we must disappoint you as the revenge of the courtroom was left! At 2.30 pm, much like everyone else when journos tried logging in, they realised that the room was closed. The court ensured that only people who were involved in the case were allowed to enter!

IAS, IPS AND MAYBE ITS?

IAS, IPS AND MAYBE ITS?

"Why can't we have a cadre of services for technology?" This was a question posed by a Bengaluru-based former executive of a top Indian IT firm. This was in the light of the recent debate about technical glitches in the e-filing portal and the experience his company has had working on government projects earlier. The executive argued that one of the biggest problems the company had apart from delayed collections, was the inflexibility in changing requirements due to lack of understanding when it comes to execution of complex technology projects. According to him, while the country has an ambitious digital India vision, it requires people with good understanding of technical skills in the bureaucracy to execute them. "We have separate services for railways, and other services such as engineering, revenue and administration. So why can't we have one for technology?" he asked.

DIRECTOR’S SPECIAL?

DIRECTOR’S SPECIAL?

This bank fell to a crisis a year and a half ago after its financials plunged and mismanagement emerged in operations. With the blessings of RBI, the bank later got a saviour and things seem to be under control now. Yet, the angry depositors of the bank, some of whom are yet to get their money back, are furious about the lack of action against some of the directors of the lender who have alleged links with the fraud in the bank and were aware of what was going on. These depositors also allege that some of the directors were indirect beneficiaries of the fraud but escaped the probe thanks to high influence in political circles. The depositors have now moved the RBI requesting the sale of some of the properties belonging to the bank and its directors to facilitate a refund. For instance, we hear one of the directors of this bank owns around six apartments in a posh residential area of Mumbai worth several crores. The bank's real estate properties are worth a few hundred crores. Other directors too are super rich Mumbai-based HNIs. So did these directors really benefit from the bank fraud? Will the depositors' request lead to a fresh probe? Watch this space folks!

TWITTER WOES OF VSS

TWITTER WOES OF VSS

Trust Vijay Shekhar Sharma to link an old hit by US rock band Eagles to his disappointment with Twitter! “Another starry eyed messiah meets an AI farewell,” the Paytm founder tweeted over the weekend in a reference to the social media platform’s algorithm which curates “topics” and “suggested tweets” to curate a user’s feed. “It is now like a newspaper pushing its own content,” Sharma lamented. All eyes may be on the permutations and combination of Paytm’s blockbuster IPO, but for the time being this founder seeks more ‘control’. No pun intended there!

ALL-INCLUSIVE INDIA INC

ALL-INCLUSIVE INDIA INC

With the Pride Month on and corporates being extremely conscious about displaying an inclusive culture, employees have been asked to exercise restraint when it comes to displaying their stance towards the LGBTQ community. In fact, a little birdie tells us that a Mumbai-based financial services firm had to face the wrath of activists when an employee used a derogatory slang for the transgender community. These employees have been asked to delete any hurtful remarks and also dish out public apologies.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.