you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin Templeton's Sapre says winding up schemes was only way to combat situation

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has shut six of its open-ended debt funds, effective April 23.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 'extraordinary decision to wind down (schemes) was necessary', said Sanjay Sapre, President of Franklin Templeton India.

The COVID-19 outbreak has substantially lowered liquidity in debt markets, and resulted in higher redemptions, Sapre said in a conference call.

"No time line in future was clear due to COVID-19," Sapre said.

Close

It was no longer possible for the schemes to generate liquidity for redemptions, Sapre said. He added that the schemes had made borrowings as per the limit set by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Sapre explained that the decision to wind down was in the best interest of investors.

Follow LIVE updates on the Franklin Templeton fund closure here

"Continuation of funds would have led to people leaving benefiting and investors staying back bearing the cost," Sapre added.

He added that transactions covered till April 23 cut-off time will be honoured and cleared in full.

Also read: Franklin Templeton fund closure | Will RBI step in to save MFs from likely redemption pressure?

Sapre also said that Franklin Templeton is committed to India.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Franklin Templeton

