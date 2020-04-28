App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Franklin Templeton will revise allocation of affected funds to alternate scheme: Report

Exposure to wind-up schemes at marked-down valuations to continue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Franklin Templeton
Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's funds of funds, affected by the shutting down of six schemes by the company, will revise their debt allocation to another scheme.

Franklin MF will revise the value of the fixed income schemes in affected fund of funds by 50 percent, said a report by Business Standard.

The new scheme will allow FoFs to hold their impacted scheme exposure at marked down valuations.

Close

These FoFs will continue to operate as normal schemes available for redemptions and subscriptions, but fixed income allocation and redemptions will be via the cash and centralised collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) market or other scheme allocations in the portfolios, it added.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The process is yet awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and company trustees. Once received, the relevant schemes will be opened for a 30-day exit window.

This is significant as four of the fund house’s life stage FoFs were exposed to the Dynamic Accrual Fund — which was among the six schemes wound down. Besides this, Franklin India Multi-Asset Solution Fund (FIMAS) and Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds are exposed to Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (FISTIP), it said.

Net asset values (NAVs) of the six FoFs and FIMAS dipped between 6 percent and 25 percent due to the revaluing exercise. Investment advisors have called it a “fair move”.

“FoF investors can choose to stay put as the new scheme coming in is unlikely to be a credit risk-oriented scheme, as that strategy is being wound-up by the fund house,” Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services said as per the report.

He added recovery in the underlying scheme is “bound to happen from current valuations”.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #Business #company #Franklin Templeton #India #mutual fund

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.