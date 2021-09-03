MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Franklin Templeton plans to hire cryptocurrency trader, researcher

The cryptocurrency research analyst "will be expected to help develop and manage new products in the Crypto Asset space," Franklin Templeton's LinkedIn post said.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Many major US corporations have been entering cryptocurrency space, giving it some legitimacy. (Representative image)

Many major US corporations have been entering cryptocurrency space, giving it some legitimacy. (Representative image)

Franklin Templeton is looking to hire a cryptocurrency trader and researcher, according to two job postings on LinkedIn.

Both jobs will be based out of San Mateo, California.

"We are looking for a Crypto Currency Trader to execute trades for several strategies using the largest, most liquid listed and tradable crypto-assets (e.g., BTC, ETH, etc.)," the listing said.

The cryptocurrency research analyst "will be expected to help develop and manage new products in the Crypto Asset space," the company said.

"We are looking for an investment Research Analyst - Crypto Currency to provide research coverage for the largest, most liquid listed and tradable crypto-assets (e.g., BTC, ETH, etc.)," the listing said.

Close

Many major US corporations have been entering the cryptocurrency space, giving it some legitimacy.

Both Amazon and Walmart have recently posted vacancies, searching for people to lead their cryptocurrency strategies.

Amazon is looking for a "Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead" who will be based in Seattle, Washington, and Walmart is planning to hire a "Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead" at its office in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Franklin Templeton
first published: Sep 3, 2021 09:03 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.