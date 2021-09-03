Franklin Templeton plans to hire cryptocurrency trader, researcher

Many major US corporations have been entering cryptocurrency space, giving it some legitimacy. (Representative image)

Franklin Templeton is looking to hire a cryptocurrency trader and researcher, according to two job postings on LinkedIn.

Both jobs will be based out of San Mateo, California.

"We are looking for a Crypto Currency Trader to execute trades for several strategies using the largest, most liquid listed and tradable crypto-assets (e.g., BTC, ETH, etc.)," the listing said.

The cryptocurrency research analyst "will be expected to help develop and manage new products in the Crypto Asset space," the company said.

"We are looking for an investment Research Analyst - Crypto Currency to provide research coverage for the largest, most liquid listed and tradable crypto-assets (e.g., BTC, ETH, etc.)," the listing said.

Many major US corporations have been entering the cryptocurrency space, giving it some legitimacy.

Both Amazon and Walmart have recently posted vacancies, searching for people to lead their cryptocurrency strategies.

Amazon is looking for a "Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead" who will be based in Seattle, Washington, and Walmart is planning to hire a "Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead" at its office in Bentonville, Arkansas.