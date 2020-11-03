172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|franklin-templeton-mfs-six-shut-schemes-generate-rs-438-crore-6058701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 438 crore

This amount takes the total cash flows received to Rs 8,741 crore since closing down of the schemes in April, the fund house said in a statement.

PTI
Franklin Templeton Headquarters (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Franklin Templeton Headquarters (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said its six shut schemes have received Rs 438 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in the second half of October.

This amount takes the total cash flows received to Rs 8,741 crore since closing down of the schemes in April, the fund house said in a statement.

Franklin Templeton MF had closed six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

Close

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).

"The six schemes have received Rs 438 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments during the period October 16-29, 2020," Franklin Templeton MF said.

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 42 per cent, 25 per cent, 20 per cent and 5 per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) in cash.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 11:59 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.