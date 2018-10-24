Franchise India ties up with UK's popular Chaiiwala eatery to invest in India

Franchise India has tied up with one of the UK's popular Indian street food and casual dining brands Chaiiwala, with plans to open between 150 and 200 of its outlets in India over the next five years.

The company, which brings international brands into India through franchise agreements, said this week it has clinched a master franchise agreement with Chaiiwala to establish the brand's presence in India at an investment of estimated Rs 40 lakh per outlet.

"Alongside their range of signature specialist tea and coffee, Chaiiwala serves a number of products given their own traditional modern twist such as Masala Chips, Bombay Sandwich, Chilli Paneer, Butter Chicken Roti, Parathas and Indian breakfast," Franchise India said in a statement.

Launched in 2015 as an eatery, Chaiiwala went on to set up 15 stores in Britain with plans to take their store count in the country to 45 by 2020.

"Our next phase of growth is to expand our brand across the world to help us deliver our strategic targets," the UK-based company said.

Besides Chaiiwala, Franchise India has also acquired the master franchise rights for UK-based sandwich chain Wrap It Up and plans to open around 200 stores of the brand across India over the next five years.

"The sandwich industry has experienced continual growth due to an increased demand for healthy meal options and fresh ingredients. The company aims to capture this demand in the grab-and-go sector," the company said.

Franchise India, which describes itself as Asia's largest franchising and retailing company, manages 400 brands and has 45 offices in India as well as six offices around the world.

"India now features among the top three markets for UK brands because English brands are very popular in the country and they see franchising as an attractive way of entering this very lucrative space," Chairman of Franchise India Gaurav Marya said during a recent visit to the UK.

"As the UK market gets saturated, the brands would naturally look towards bigger markets like India," he said.

Among some of the company's other major UK tie-ups includes a partnership with part-time performing arts schools for children called Stage Coach.