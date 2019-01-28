App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

France warns against 'exorbitant' payoff for ex-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn

Renault, which this week appointed a chairman and chief executive tandem to replace Ghosn, has yet to finalise its former boss' severance package, a potentially explosive issue in France where the government is facing protests over low pay and inequality.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

France's finance minister said on Sunday a severance package for former Renault chief Carlos Ghosn, forced to resign in a financial scandal, should not be "exorbitant" and that the French state would follow the matter closely.

Renault, which this week appointed a chairman and chief executive tandem to replace Ghosn, has yet to finalise its former boss' severance package, a potentially explosive issue in France where the government is facing protests over low pay and inequality.

"No one would understand if the severance pay of Carlos Ghosn were exorbitant," Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio.

"We are going to be extremely vigilant."

related news

The French state is Renault's largest shareholder, with a stake of around 15 percent, and holds two board seats.

Ghosn resigned from his Renault role last week under pressure from the French government following his arrest in Japan in November and indictment there for financial misconduct. He denies any wrongdoing.

The scandal has strained Renault's alliance with Japan's Nissan, an industrial partnership Ghosn built into a global carmaking giant over two decades.

France's CGT union has estimated Ghosn's severance package is worth 25-28 million euros ($28-32 million), in addition to an annual pension of 800,000 euros.

Le Maire declined to say what he thought would be an acceptable pay-off for Ghosn, but said the government had previously succeeded in getting Ghosn's 2018 pay package reduced by 30 percent from his 2017 total of 7.4 million euros.

The finance minister also said he would propose in the coming months legislation to require bosses of large companies based in France to make the country their tax domicile.

The changes would target in particular big firms listed on the CAC-40 and SBF-120 indexes on the Paris stock market, along with groups in which the state has a holding, Le Maire said.

The legislation would include sanctions for company chiefs that breached the rule, he added.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Auto #Business #Carlos Ghosn #France #Renault #Technology #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.