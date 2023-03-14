 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fragrance and flavour industry to touch over $5 billion in 3-4 years: Industry body

Mar 14, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

The fragrance and flavour industry of the country is likely to grow around 12 per cent each year and touch over USD 5.2 billion in three to four years , an apex body of the industry said.

This growth will be driven by factors like rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences, Fragrances and Flavours Association of India (FAFAI) president, Risabh Kothari, said.

"The fragrance and flavour industry is growing very fast in the country. The present size of the industry is USD 3.7 billion in the country", Kothari said.

The major user industries of this segment are food and beverages, personal care, homecare, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and these include major MNCs, domestic companies and small businesses, the FAFAI president said.