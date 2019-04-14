App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs stay bullish on India, pour in Rs 11,096 crore in April so far

FPIs were net buyers for the previous two months as well, infusing a net sum of Rs 11,182 crore in February and Rs 45,981 crore in March.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Foreign investors have pumped in a net sum of Rs 11,096 crore into the Indian capital markets in April so far, driven by global and domestic factors.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers for the previous two months as well, infusing a net sum of Rs 11,182 crore in February and Rs 45,981 crore in March.

Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out a net Rs 5,360 crore from the capital markets (both equity and debt) in January.

As per depositories data, FPIs invested a net amount of Rs 13,308.78 crore in equities and pulled out Rs 2,212.08 crore from the debt segment during April 1-12, taking the total net investment to Rs 11,096.70 crore.

related news

"We are seeing this positive rally since February largely due to the rising confidence in having a stable government post elections. The fear of economic slowdown in the developed world has increased prospects of foreign money in the Indian market," said Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.

A dovish stance by central banks globally has also contributed to this trend, analysts said.

"The foreign inflows since February are due to the shift in stance on monetary policy outlook by various central banks globally. This along with expectation of a positive outcome from the US-China trade agreement bolstered the risk-on sentiments among foreign investors," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, manager research at Morningstar.

However, India is not the only country benefitting from the global factors as the trend is similar in other emerging markets as well. India is in the midst of general elections and any surprise on the political or economic growth front could potentially reverse the ongoing trend, he added.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 10:36 am

tags #Business #FPI #markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 99 goes in vain as Virat Kohli, A ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh An ...

Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest

Pollard Hopes Winds of Change Help Regain His West Indies Berth

Smokey and the Bandit's Legendary 1979 Pontiac Trans Am to Go Under th ...

La Liga: Messi-less Barcelona Draw With Bottom-placed Huesca, Sevilla ...

Why Speculation of Chirag Paswan’s Shift to Another Lok Sabha Seat i ...

BSP Releases List of 16 Candidates, Brother of Jailed Don Among Contes ...

Premier League: Two Pogba Penalties Earn Sluggish Manchester United Wi ...

Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Indian politics proves that lack of formal education doesn't hinder pr ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Callously pushed into unemployment, Rajasthan's Giral village resident ...

What makes Marvel films so popular? Understanding the relationship bet ...

Brexit crisis reveals flaws in UK's political system as lawmakers stru ...

Premier League: Manchester United ride on Paul Pogba penalties to sink ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.