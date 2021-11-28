MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

FPIs net buyers in November; invest Rs 5,319 crore

As per depositories data, overseas investors put in a net Rs 1,400 crore into equities and Rs 3,919 crore into the debt segment between November 1-26. This translated into total net investment of Rs 5,319 crore.

PTI
November 28, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in a net sum of Rs 5,319 crore in Indian capital markets despite a massive correction seen in equities over the last fortnight. In October, they were net sellers to the tune of Rs 12,437 crore.

As per depositories data, overseas investors put in a net Rs 1,400 crore into equities and Rs 3,919 crore into the debt segment between November 1-26. This translated into total net investment of Rs 5,319 crore.

"Since FPIs have been holding large quantity of banking stocks, they have been major sellers in this segment. Sustained selling has made banking stocks attractive from the valuation perspective," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He further noted that sharp correction in the market on 26th November has been mainly triggered by concerns arising out of the new strain of the virus spotted in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

"Despite recent correction, the markets continue to be at elevated levels and hence FPIs would have booked profits," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India.

Close

Related stories

Trend reversal on a weekly basis has become a norm with respect to FPI flows in the Indian debt markets, he added.

FPIs would be closely watching the spread of the new coronavirus variant and its possible impact on the growth globally.

Higher valuation is also a concern which may continue to trigger profit booking at regular intervals, he said.

"Future of FPI flows is expected to remain volatile given key events such as upcoming state elections, expectation of rise in interest rates and concerns a new Covid variant will prompt fresh mobility restrictions, hindering economic recovery," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
PTI
Tags: #FPI
first published: Nov 28, 2021 01:21 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.