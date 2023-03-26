 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPIs invest Rs 7,200 crore in Indian equities in March so far

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Most global equity markets witnessed a sharp recovery, even as macro sentiments remained volatile as frailties in European and US banks were under focus.

Foreign investors have pumped Rs 7,200 crore into the Indian equities so far this month, mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners.

Going ahead, FPIs are likely to be cautious in the near term since there is a risk-off sentiment in equity markets globally due to the stress in the US banking system and the crash in banking stocks, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The stress appeared in the US banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.

