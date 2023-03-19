 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPIs invest Rs 11,500 crore in Indian equities in March

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Going ahead, FPIs may take a cautious stance in their approach in the coming days following the collapse of the US-based banks — Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — that dented sentiments in the market, experts said.

Foreign investors have put in Rs 11,500 crore in the Indian equities so far this month, mainly driven by bulk investment from the US-based GQG Partners in the Adani Group companies.

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested Rs 11,495 crore in Indian equities till March 17.

This came after a net outflow of Rs 5,294 crore in February and Rs 28,852 crore in January. Prior to that, FPIs infused a net amount of Rs 11,119 crore in December, data showed.