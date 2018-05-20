App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 20, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

FPIs in exit mode, pull out $2.65-bn in May

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had taken out more than Rs 15,500 crore from capital markets (equity and debt) in April.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foreign investors pulled out nearly Rs 18,000 crore (USD 2.65 billion) from capital markets so far this month primarily due to surge in global crude prices and heightened US-Iran tensions.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had taken out more than Rs 15,500 crore from capital markets (equity and debt) in April.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of Rs 4,830 crore from equities and another Rs 12,947 crore from the debt market during May 2-18, taking the total to Rs 17,771 crore (about USD 2.65 billion).

Harsh Jain, COO at Groww, an investment platform attributed the latest outflow mainly to rise in cost of crude oil and heightened US-Iran tensions.

This would impact all the oil importing economies, including India, and adversely affect its current account deficit, fiscal deficit, imported inflation and create headwinds for economic growth.

Besides, FPIs started profit booking before the Karnataka elections, which was a crucial indicator for the 2019 big elections results, he added.

"Another discomfort among the FPI (Category III) was the Sebi's requirement for additional documents from the key people in such a fund. Their concern is around the privacy and data theft," Jain noted.

So far this year, FPIs have put in over Rs 3,600 crore in equities and withdrew nearly Rs 24,000 crore from the debt market.

tags #Business #Companies #Foreign investors #FPI

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.