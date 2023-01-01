 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FPI inflow continues in Dec; equities corner Rs 11,119-cr foreign investment

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

The inflow in December was much lower compared to Rs 36,239 crore invested by FPIs in the month of November, data with the depositories showed.

Foreign investors pumped in Rs 11,119 crore in the Indian equities in December, making it the second consecutive monthly inflow, despite increasing concerns over the re-emergence of Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world.

However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned cautious in recent days.

”Despite correction in the markets, increasing concerns over re-emergence of Covid in some parts of the world and recession worries in the US. FPIs remained net buyers in the Indian equity markets (in December),” Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

Also, in the midst of the ongoing uncertainty, many investors would have also chosen to book profits with Indian markets touching all-time high recently.

Overall, FPIs have made a net withdrawal of Rs 1.21 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets in 2022 on aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.