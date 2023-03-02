 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Foxxcon chairman bets on Telangana, says working with state will double company's revenue

Aihik Sur
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and iPhone supplier Foxconn's Chairman Liu signed an expression of interest to invest in the state, with the aim of creating 1 lakh jobs there

Foxconn recently announced multiple investment plans in India, with scaling up of workforce in its Tamil Nadu plant, and a JV with Vedanta in Gujarat for a semiconductor and display manufacturing facility.

Hailing the 'speed of development' in Telangana, Foxconn's Chairman Young Liu on March 2 said that working with the State will enable him to double the contract electronics maker's revenue to $400 bn in the next four years.

While speaking at inauguration of T-Works, a prototyping centre launched by the Telangana government, Liu said, "Telangana gave me this confidence, that working in the State, I will, very likely, double the revenue of Foxconn".

Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, reported unaudited revenue of $215.84 billion in 2022.

Earlier on March 2, Telangana government's Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Liu signed an expression of interest to invest in Telangana, with the aim of creating 1 lakh jobs in the state.