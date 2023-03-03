 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foxconn to set up electronic manufacturing plant in Telangana, to provide 1 lakh jobs

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

A release from the Chief Minister's office said Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and the state government have signed an agreement at Pragati Bhavan where Foxconn Chairman, Young Liu called on Rao.

Source: Reuters

Taiwanese electronics giant, Foxconn will establish a manufacturing facility in Telangana which will create employment generation potential for over 1,00,000 people.

The 'historic deal' has potential to generate employment to over one lakh people over a period of 10 years, it noted.

The CM said his "government is on a mission to transform Telangana for better and has undertaken several marquee projects to realise the vision of Bangaru Telangana. Foxconn's unit will help in generating large scale employment to youth and will help attract more such industries to the state." Rao emphasized that Telangana considers Taiwan as a natural partner and that the state is glad to be a part of Foxconn's growth story.