Foxconn to invest Rs 8,000 crore, create 50,000 employment opportunities: Karnataka govt

Mar 20, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

Foxconn's investment projects are expected to further push Karnataka's industrial growth.

The Karnataka government on March 20 said Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited) will invest Rs 8,000 crore offering employment opportunities for 50,000 people in the state.

A delegation led by Foxconn CEO and chairman Young Liu visited the state and held a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai a fortnight ago in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that in a letter to Bommai dated March 6, Foxconn expressed its keenness to set up an electronics manufacturing unit as part of its ‘Project Elephant’ in Bengaluru. A team of senior executives from Foxconn led by Liu and 16 senior leaders of the company were in the city on March 3.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for entrepreneurship, electronics & technology, had tweeted that Apple phones will be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka.