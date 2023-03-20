Foxconn to invest Rs 8,000 crore, create 50,000 employment opportunities: Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on March 20 said Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited) will invest Rs 8,000 crore offering employment opportunities for 50,000 people in the state.

A delegation led by Foxconn CEO and chairman Young Liu visited the state and held a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai a fortnight ago in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that in a letter to Bommai dated March 6, Foxconn expressed its keenness to set up an electronics manufacturing unit as part of its ‘Project Elephant’ in Bengaluru. A team of senior executives from Foxconn led by Liu and 16 senior leaders of the company were in the city on March 3.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for entrepreneurship, electronics & technology, had tweeted that Apple phones will be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka.

On March 3, up to 300 acres of land were identified for the manufacturing facility for Foxconn at Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) industrial area at Doddaballapur in Devanahalli Taluk near the Bengaluru International Airport. The electronics manufacturing unit was projected to generate more than 1 lakh employment opportunities in the next 10 years within the state. A day later, on March 4, the company stated that it had not entered into any binding, definitive agreements for new investments during the trip. This is despite a Letter of Intent being signed between the company and the Karnataka government on March 3. It led to a major embarrassment for Bommai ahead of the assembly polls. Ahead of polls, Karnataka attracts investments worth Rs 75,393 crore Related stories Sixty-eight out of 115 Noida group housing projects are 'defaulters', yet to get occupancy certifica...

Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell The 61st meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee approved 18 projects with a total investment of Rs 75,393.57 crore including Foxconn. "The meeting was held at CM's office-cum-residence 'Krishna' on Monday under the chairmanship of CM Bommai. Among the 18 projects that were approved, 10 are new and five are expansion projects, and three are additional projects," a statement from the industries department said. "Investment projects are expected to further push industrial growth and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in Karnataka," it said. Speaking at the meeting, Bommai said, “We are happy that the state has received such a huge investment. In this regard, the proposals for green hydrogen, ethanol production, wind energy power plant, electrical and electronic items assembling, lithium batteries and electric vehicles, and cement and steel companies in the state have been approved in the meeting. Karnataka’s contribution to the manufacturing sector will be remarkable in the country." Expressing his happiness, industries minister Murugesh R Nirani said, "Karnataka is at the forefront of renewable energy, ethanol production, and manufacturing sector. Karnataka is the third largest sugarcane-growing state in the country and also is the highest producer of ethanol. We are glad that the green energy sector investment proposals have been approved in this meeting," he added. Foxconn was unavailable for comment till the time of filing this story.

