Foxconn, Telangana government break ground on $500 million manufacturing plant

Chief Executive Officer Foxconn Interconnect Technology Sidney Liu and Telangana's IT and Industries minister KT Rama at the ground breaking ceremony of the upcoming manufacturing plant at Kongara Kalan, outside Hyderabad

Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn and the Telangana government on Monday conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming $500 million manufacturing plant in Kongara Kalan, located outside Hyderabad. The plant is expected to create 25,000 direct job opportunities in its initial construction phase.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (known as Foxconn internationally), will immediately commence construction of its manufacturing plant. The plant will be built on a 186.7-acre land in Kongara Kalan, which the company recently acquired.

The company, which specialises in the research, development, and production of precision cables, connectors, and cable assembly products for computers, customer electronics, audio products, and automotive electronics, plans to complete and begin operations at KK Park in 9 months.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that the groundbreaking ceremony will take place on May 15.

KK Park will utilise solar panels for green energy and LED lighting. It will also incorporate waste and rainwater collection mechanisms. The living area for employees will provide safe accommodations and facilities, including clinics, clubs, supermarkets, fitness centres, and banks.

The park will also include dedicated corridors for logistics and worker movement.

"This manufacturing plant will require significant investment, and it will enable us to better serve our customers, expand capabilities and create new opportunities for our team members. We encourage new people to join our team, and cannot wait to see new local talent to work with us," said Foxconn Interconnect Technology CEO Sidney Liu who was present during the groundbreaking ceremony.

"We also look forward to continuing our fruitful relationship with the Telangana government," Liu, who is also the chairman of the company's board, added.

The groundbreaking ceremony comes after Foxconn's chairman Young Liu, during his recent trip to India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telangana on March 2 for setting up an electronic manufacturing plant in the state.

Telangana's IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao, who was also present during the groundbreaking ceremony said, "We will ensure that the dream of making this happen in the next nine months, we will ensure our side, support and hopefully by this time next year, we will inaugurate the facility."

"We have identified electronics manufacturing as a focus area. We aspire to become the Shenzen of India. In the next 10 years, we aim to create 1.5 million workforce to create $150 billion economy -- just in electronics manufacturing," he added.

A joint statement issued by Telangana government and Foxconn Interconnect Technology, said, "The proposed facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s operations in Telangana, allowing Foxconn Interconnect Technology to expand its production capacity...

"The Government of Telangana and Foxconn Interconnect Technology are confident that this investment will not only benefit Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s business, but also contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the region," the statement added.

Foxconn, along with other Apple contract manufacturers Wistron and Pegatron, are ramping up their focus on India in the wake of China's zero-COVID policy and other such measures. Global corporations are in the process of shifting supply chains away from China in order to insulate from any possible future shock.

On May 9, the company said that it has bought a 300-acre land for approximately Rs 300 crore ($37 million) in the Bengaluru rural district of Karnataka, filings with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) showed. The purchase was done on behalf of its subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development.

Apart from Liu and Rama Rao, other attendees at the event included Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, DS Chauhan, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, and several others.