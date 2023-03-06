 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foxconn says committed to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

This amply clears the doubts as raised in a certain section of the press that, Foxconn company was in a dilemma as to whether to set up the manufacturing facility in Telangana or not, the release said.

Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn on Monday said it is committed for setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan near here.

Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu in a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, confirmed the commitment of Foxconn in setting up the manufacturing facility in Kongar Kalan and sought the support of State team in operationalising the Kongar Kalan Park as early as possible, a release from the CMO said here.

Liu and his team met Rao, Telangana Ministers and senior officials here last week.