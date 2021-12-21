MARKET NEWS

Foxconn plant in south India to stay shut this week after protests: Govt sources

Five days of holiday have been declared at the plant, the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram said, following protests against food poisoning at a unit.

Reuters
December 21, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
Source: Reuters

India Apple supplier Foxconn’s plant near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Five days of holiday have been declared at the plant, the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram said, following protests against food poisoning at a unit.
Tags: #Business #Companies #Foxconn #South Africa
first published: Dec 21, 2021 12:25 pm

