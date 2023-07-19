Foxconn Industrial Internet explores 'investment opportunities' in Tamil Nadu, post Karnataka visit

Following its recent meeting in Karnataka, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group, on July 19 held discussions with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding potential investment opportunities in the state.

FII CEO Brand Cheng, accompanied by senior company officials, held a discussion concerning the investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu. The meeting was attended by TN industries minister TRB Rajaa, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, and other officials.

Earlier, on July 17, FII, a subsidiary of iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, had a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and industries minister MB Patil to discuss their proposal for establishing a supplementary plant at Tumakuru alongside their proposed unit in the Devanahalli ITIR region.

FII has expressed keen interest in investing Rs 8,800 crore in Karnataka, a move that is anticipated to generate around 14,000 job opportunities.