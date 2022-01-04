MARKET NEWS

Foxconn India iPhone plant unlikely to reopen until January 7, says govt official

The Foxconn plant, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Reuters
January 04, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
Foxconn

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered south Indian iPhone manufacturing facility until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, told the Tamil Nadu state government it was still working to address Apple’s concerns over workers’ living conditions, the official said.
Tags: #Business #Companies #Foxconn #Foxconn India #iPhone
first published: Jan 4, 2022 11:50 am

