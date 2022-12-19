 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soon: source

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory, has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

(Image Courtesy: AFP)

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is likely to be fined soon by Taiwan's government for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone maker, disclosed in July it was a shareholder of embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, but said late on Friday it would be selling the stake. Taiwan said on Saturday it would fine Foxconn over the investment.

Taiwan's government, which needs to approve all outbound investments, had not approved the deal. Taipei also prohibits companies from building their most advanced chip foundries in China to ensure they do not site their best technology offshore.

The person familiar with the situation told Reuters that the Economy Ministry would contact Foxconn on Monday to confirm the equity sale.

"Even though the investment was later pulled the fact has already been established that they invested first, and they will be fined," said the source, who was not authorised to speak to the media.