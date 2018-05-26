Modi govt at 4 LIVE: Amit Shah hails 48 months of a corruption-free reign

Live now
May 26, 2018 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Balasaheb tolerated BJP's misdeeds, I won't: Uddhav Thackeray
Four years of Modi govt: A look at NDA's efforts in renewable energy schemes
Four years of Modi govt: Key legislations NDA govt brought in force
In four years of Modi govt, BJP has expanded its presence in 20 states
Road to 2019 election looks tough as BJP fails to garner a majority in Karnataka
Four years of Modi government: Here's how the key welfare schemes have performed
4 years of Modi govt: Investor wealth rose Rs 62 lakh cr as over 300 stocks turned multibaggers
Four years of Modi government: 36 trips, 54 countries and PM’s international diplomacy
Four years of Modi govt: Here's how deadlines changed govt offices
Four years of Modi government: GST, demonetisation and other key reforms India has seen under NDA
Modi govt's schemes benefitted 22 crore poor families: Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah inaugurates exhibition
BJP to launch 15-day programme to mark fourth anniversary of Modi govt
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
Congress to observe 'Betrayal Day' to mark 4th anniversary of Modi govt
’48 months vs 48 years’: Modi govt to celebrate 4th anniversary with eye on 2019
Ahead of May 26, PM Modi shared shared the details of the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ in a series of tweets.
Mood of the Nation survey shows drop in NDA's popularity
Congress to launch parallel campaign on May 26
This is the first government to double farmers' budget: Amit Shah
Today India has become the fastest growing economy in the world. It is the fifth biggest economy in the world: Amit Shah
We have brought in force the Benami property laws and have strictly implemented it: Amit Shah
We have carried out multi-crore infrastructure projects without any corruption: Amit Shah
This government has worked immensely for the betterment of farmers and poor: Amit Shah
Demonetisation and GST will be known as transformational moves over a long period of time: Amit Shah
There have been no corruption scandals during our tenure: Amit Shah
BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister and the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP: BJP President Amit Shah
Today there is no village in India where there is no electricity. We achieved this target way before the deadline. And we are still working on making this better: Amit Shah
Narendra Modi is the most hardworking Prime Minister ever: AmitShah
This government has proved to work for the welfare of both cities and rural areas. PM Modi wanted to take India up the ladder in world economy and he fulfilled his promises: Amit Shah
The nation has got an opportunity to see a visionary Prime Minister who work for nearly 18 hours. I am glad that PM Modi belongs to the BJP party: Amit Shah
After Modi government took over, India saw a new light: Amit Shah
Narendra Modi government has established that this government is for farmers. Narendra Modi has proved that the government can work for the development of rural as well as urban areas: Amit Shah said.
Political debate to focus on Modi versus 'anarchist combination': Arun Jaitley
Union Minister Arun Jaitley today said aspirational India will reject the "anarchist" formation of "disparate political parties" which are promising to come together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next general elections. He said the political agenda for the debate this year appropriately will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus an "anarchist combination" of such parties.
Balasaheb tolerated BJP's misdeeds, I won't: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today said his father, Bal Thackeray, tolerated the BJP's "misdeeds", but he would not do so. Addressing a campaign rally at Dahanu for Shriniwas Wanaga, Sena candidate for the May 28 Palghar Lok Sabha seat by-election, Thackeray said his party put up with the BJP for the sake of Hindutva for 25 years.
"BJP of today is not the original BJP of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee. It has become a BJP of (Narendra) Modi," the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said.
BJP president Amit Shah will address the press conference shortly. Stay tuned for live updates.
NDA supporter milk bath a photo of PM Narendra Modi as they celebrate the 4th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, in Patna on Saturday. (Image: PTI)
Four years of Modi govt: A look at NDA's efforts in renewable energy schemes
As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes four years in power, one of its most ambitious flagship schemes, Renewable Energy Programme, appears to have been stuck due to lack of incentivisation and slow growth in generation capacity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India's plans to harness solar energy at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 29. In November last year, PM Modi had set an ambitious target of having 175 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of renewable energy by 2022. Of this, 100 GW is expected from solar power and 60 GW coming from wind power projects. However, whether the government can achieve the goal is a matter that needs to be further deconstructed.
Read the full report here.
Four years of Modi govt: Key legislations NDA govt brought in force
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 there was an inherent belief that one of the primary reasons for the snail-paced judiciary was either the presence of too many laws or the lack of some much-needed ones.
Flashback to 2014 and Modi armed with 336 seats in the Lok Sabha, the road ahead was still a bumpy ride for the NDA in the legislative arena. Astutely utilising BJP's lack of majority in the Rajya Sabha, the opportune opposition alliance of the Congress, Trinamool, Left, SP and BSP meticulously steered the bills passed by Lok Sabha to Select Committees.
Read the full report here.
BJP president Amit Shah will address a press conference on completion of four years of Modi government at 12:30 pm today. Stay tuned for live updates.
In four years of Modi govt, BJP has expanded its presence in 20 states
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government has increased its electoral presence from just eight states in 2014 to 20 under four years of Modi government to come out as perhaps the strongest political party.
Before the electoral defeat in Karnataka where the BJP won over a 100 seats, the party ventured into an uncharted territory, winning elections in Left bastion Tripura and forming governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland along with its allies.
Read the dull report here.