Modi govt at 4 LIVE: Amit Shah hails 48 months of a corruption-free reign

Four years of Modi govt: A look at NDA's efforts in renewable energy schemes

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes four years in power, one of its most ambitious flagship schemes, Renewable Energy Programme, appears to have been stuck due to lack of incentivisation and slow growth in generation capacity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India's plans to harness solar energy at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 29. In November last year, PM Modi had set an ambitious target of having 175 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of renewable energy by 2022. Of this, 100 GW is expected from solar power and 60 GW coming from wind power projects. However, whether the government can achieve the goal is a matter that needs to be further deconstructed.

Read the full report here.