The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed Rs 26,832.3 crore to reach Rs 5,82,874.25 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,628.79 crore to Rs 6,41,108.34 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 9,358.6 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 12,19,577.24 crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed by Rs 7,639.03 crore to Rs 14,10,557.79 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation diminished by Rs 14,948.73 crore to Rs 3,68,407.96 crore.

HDFC declined Rs 12,796.03 crore to Rs 4,49,176.18 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 6,908.63 crore to Rs 3,49,019.23 crore

ICICI Bank dived Rs 3,644.88 crore to Rs 4,36,390.78 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 3,503.96 crore to reach Rs 8,16,587.81 crore.