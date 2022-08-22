English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Four individuals settle with Sebi case related to Sobha Ltd; pay Rs 2.93 crore settlement amount

    Apart from Sobha Ltd, the proceedings were initiated against the company's Chairman and Executive Director Ravi Puthan Naduvakkat Chentha Maraksha Menon (noticee 2) and three others -- Jagdish Chandra Sharma (noticee 3), Ramakrishnan Prabhakaran (noticee 4) and Subhash Mohan Bhat (noticee 5).

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST
    SEBI

    SEBI

    Markets regulator Sebi has disposed of the adjudication proceedings against realty firm Sobha Ltd and four individuals following settlement in a case pertaining to alleged fraudulent trading and disclosure lapses. A settlement amount of Rs 2,92,50,000 has been paid by the four individuals.

    Among others, it was alleged that Sobha Ltd had misrepresented the receivables for the construction of residence of one D K Shivakumar (DKS) and misreported service tax/GST dues of the individual in three financial years -- 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. There was also the allegation about non-disclosure of change in accounting policy for the same during the said period, according to a settlement order passed by Sebi on Monday.

    Apart from Sobha Ltd, the proceedings were initiated against the company's Chairman and Executive Director Ravi Puthan Naduvakkat Chentha Maraksha Menon (noticee 2) and three others -- Jagdish Chandra Sharma (noticee 3), Ramakrishnan Prabhakaran (noticee 4) and Subhash Mohan Bhat (noticee 5). As per the order, Jagdish Chandra Sharma was the Managing Director and Executive Director, Ramakrishnan Prabhakaran was the Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director and Subhash Mohan Bhat was the Chief Financial Officer at the given period.

    Following the settlement, the adjudication proceedings initiated against the entities in September 2021 have been disposed of by the regulator, according to the order issued on Monday. "The noticees complied with the condition that 'the settlement amount shall be paid by all applicants except Sobha Ltd on a joint and several liability basis'.

    "Accordingly, noticees 2, 3, 4 and 5 paid the settlement amount jointly and severally as per the settlement terms," Sebi said in the order. Sebi had received the application for the settlement in November 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    The regulator had conducted an investigation into certain transactions undertaken by DKS and his family/associates which was allegedly against the interest of the minority shareholders of Sobha Ltd. The period of examination was three financial years -- 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.
    PTI
    Tags: #fraudulent trading #SEBI #Sobha
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 08:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.