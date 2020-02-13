App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Four Indian cities can become aviation hubs in coming years: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri said he sees at least four centres in India becoming aviation hubs in the coming years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru can become aviation hubs in the coming years, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. He was speaking at an event where low-cost Vietnam carrier Vietjet launched flights to India.

Puri said he sees at least four centres in India becoming aviation hubs in the coming years.

"Kolkata is already an aviation hub, which is catering to the traffic to the region of southeast Asia, east Asia and beyond.

Close
"I already see Mumbai, I see Delhi, and I see either Bengaluru or Hyderabad becoming the other three hubs," he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:35 am

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #Hardeep Singh Puri

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.