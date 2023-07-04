Four firms in race for Bengaluru suburban rail's Kanaka Line civil work

The 46-km Kanaka Line civil work tender was opened on July 4.

Four construction firms are in the race for Bengaluru suburban rail's 46 km Kanaka Line (Heelalige - Rajankunte) civil work.

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), an SPV which is executing the Bengaluru suburban rail project, said four firms -- Larsen & Toubro Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Intarvo Technologies Limited and Dinesh Chandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited -- participated the bid.

K-RIDE had invited bids for the civil engineering works of Kanaka Line which consists of 8.9 km elevated section and 37.9 km at-grade section.

The tender has been invited on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model, where the agencies have to quote lumpsum prices for the elevated section and at-grade section separately.

The civil work tender was opened on July 4. "Technical evaluation of the offers will start soon by the tender committee after acceptance of which price bids will be opened," said a K-RIDE official.

The Kanaka Line will have stations at Rajanakunte, Muddanahalli, Yelahanka (interchange), Jakkur, Hegde Nagar, Thanisandra, Hennur, Horamavu, Channasandra, Benniganahalli (interchange), Kaggadasapura, Doddanekundi, Marathahalli, Belandur Road, Carmelaram, Ambedkar Nagar, Huskur, Singena Agrahara (future), Bommasandra (future) and Heelalige

In October 2020, the 149-km suburban rail project with four corridors was approved by the Union government but the first civil work tender, Mallige Line (Benniganahalli–Chikkabanavara), was invited only a year later in November 2021. It took almost another year to award the tender in August 2022 to the construction firm Larsen & Toubro.

Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: Suburban rail project moving at a snail’s pace