Four arrested for trying to abduct woman outside gym in Haryana

Four men have been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a woman outside a gym here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday morning when the woman was about to leave the gym in her car, they said, adding the incident was also captured on a CCTV camera.

According to police, two of the woman's acquaintances raised an alarm when they saw two people entering her.

Following this, one of the accused fled while the other was caught immediately and the others were nabbed by the police after a few hours, they said.

In her complaint, the woman told police that when she came out of the gym and was preparing to leave, two people sat inside the car and tried to kidnap her, police said.

SHO City police station Kamaljit Singh said a case has been registered against four people under the Indian Penal Code sections including 365 (kidnapping) and 379-B (snatching).