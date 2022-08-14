English
    Founders built incredible organisation; Infosys in stable position: CEO Salil Parekh

    Parekh took over at the helm in January 2018, after a standoff between board and founders, including NR Narayana Murthy, over issues such as governance, led to the exit of then-CEO Vishal Sikka.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    (File image: Reuters)

    Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, has praised the company's founders for building an "incredible organisation", and exuded confidence that the firm which "has always been solid" will "continue with that stability."

    Parekh – who steered the firm to stability after a bitter spat between founders and then-management a few years back – believes that Infosys is "well positioned" to leverage tech-led growth opportunities over the next several years.

    Over the last few years, Parekh focused on navigating challenges and has been credited with the turnaround of the Indian IT giant. Asked if Infosys has put the turbulent times behind, Parekh told Asked if Infosys has put the turbulent times behind, Parekh said.

     
