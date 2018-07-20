App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fosun International considering $500 million IPO of Gland Pharma: Report

Fosun International's unit bought a 74 percent stake in Gland Pharma for $1.1 billion last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) of Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma, Bloomberg reported.

The share sale could raise about $500 million, the report said. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co, is in initial talks with potential advisers for the IPO. Deliberations are in the early stage and the listing is unlikely to take place before next year.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Fosun International is backed by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang. Its unit, Fosun Pharma, bought a 74 percent stake in Gland Pharma for $1.1 billion last year.

The conglomerate recently received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to spin off its tourism and hotels unit, which includes Club Med SAS.

Funds raised from first-time share sales in India have risen 41 percent this year to $4.3 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Gland Pharma, which was formed in 1978, specializes in injectable drugs such as antibiotics, oncology and cardiology treatments.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Gland Pharma

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.