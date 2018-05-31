Fortis sells 18.2 mn units of RHT Health Trust

Fortis Healthcare today said one of its subsidiaries has sold off 18.2 million units of RHT Health Trust for 13.65 million SGD (around Rs 69 crore).
Fortis Healthcare today said one of its subsidiaries has sold off 18.2 million units of RHT Health Trust for 13.65 million SGD (around Rs 69 crore). "Fortis Healthcare International Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare has on May 30, 2018 sold off 18.2 million units of RHT Health Trust, an associate of the company," the healthcare chain said in a regulatory filing.
Elaborating further, the company said Mahesh Udhav Buxani has bought 12.2 million units while Splendid Asia Macro fund has bought 6 million units of RHT Health Trust on May 3o.
In February this year, Fortis Healthcare had entered into definitive agreements to acquire entire portfolio of assets of the Singapore-listed entity for an enterprise value of Rs 4,650 crore.