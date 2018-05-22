App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fortis: Sebi probes insider trading violation, other regulatory lapses

Regulator Sebi is probing suspected insider trading by some institutional investors and other regulatory lapses at Fortis Healthcare amid a takeover battle and boardroom upheaval at the hospital chain, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Regulator Sebi is probing suspected insider trading by some institutional investors and other regulatory lapses at Fortis Healthcare amid a takeover battle and boardroom upheaval at the hospital chain, officials said. Apart from the Sebi probe that also includes investigation into suspected disclosure lapses, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and registrar of companies are also looking into alleged financial irregularities at Fortis and other promoter group entities including Religare, they added.

Fortis is in the midst of a heated takeover battle with five entities bidding for the company along with a upheaval at the boardroom, wherein several directors have been stepping down.

There were five suitors in the race for Fortis, including TPG-Manipal combine, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare and KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, which gave binding offers. However, China's Fosun Healthcare did not make a binding bid for the company.

Besides, three directors have already resigned ahead of a shareholder vote on Tuesday to decide their future.

related news

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had first begun the investigation in February following reports that financial irregularities emerged at Fortis. The company was asked to furnish information and documents sought by the regulator.

The development came against the backdrop of reports that Fortis' promoters -Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh - took at least USD 78 million (Rs 550 crore) out of the company without any board approval about a year ago.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #Legal

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.