Fortis Healthcare Q1 PAT may dip 58.3% YoY to Rs 109.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 08, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,452.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Fortis Healthcare to report net profit at Rs 109.8 crore down 58.3% year-on-year (up 61.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 250.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

