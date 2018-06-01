Fortis board appoints Ravi Rajagopal as Chairman

Fortis Healthcare board on Friday said it had appointed Ravi Rajagopal, non-executive independent director, as Chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Rajagopal was nominee of minority shareholders East Bridge Capital and

and Jupiter India Fund. They hold around 12 percent stake in the company.

Along with Rajagopal, Fortis board has three more shareholders - Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, Indrajit Banerjee and Rohit Bhasin

Fortis board is expected to shortlist qualified bidders today. The qualified bidders will be allowed 10 days window to conduct due-diligence on the company and submit binding bids on June 14.