App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 08:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fortis accepts $584 million stake deal from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare

IHH said in a separate statement it expects the deal to be completed in the fourth quarter and does not expect it to have any material effect on profits for the fiscal year ending December 31.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Friday it accepted an investment offer from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, capping a months-long bidding war for control of the firm that drew interest from domestic and international suitors.

Cash-strapped Fortis said IHH will invest 40 billion rupees ($584.11 million) at 170 rupees per share in the company that operates about 30 private hospitals in India, where the race to cash in on a private healthcare boom is heating up. The offer is at a 19.5 percent premium to Fortis' closing price on Thursday.

Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd, Singapore, a unit of IHH, will be issued 235.3 million new Fortis shares through a preferential allotment, giving it roughly 31 percent of the Indian company's total voting equity share capital.

IHH said in a separate statement it expects the deal to be completed in the fourth quarter and does not expect it to have any material effect on profits for the fiscal year ending December 31.

related news

Recent developments in the healthcare industry made Fortis an attractive takeover target. Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, along with private equity firm TPG Capital, and KKR & Co-backed Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd had also bid for stakes in Fortis.

Private healthcare spending in India is rising, and the government is working on expanding insurance to hundreds of millions of people in a country that lacks adequate heath facilities. The insurance scheme is expected to benefit private hospitals such as those run by Manipal and Fortis, analysts say.

 
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 08:20 am

tags #Business #Fortis HealthcarE Ltd

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.