Fortification touches 47% in packaged edible oil, 36.6% in milk: FSSAI

Fortification of packaged edible oil and milk has gained momentum and reached 47 percent and 36.6 percent, respectively, food regulator FSSAI said on August 27.

Fortification is a complementary strategy to fight malnutrition under which the addition of key vitamins and minerals such as iron, iodine, zinc, vitamins A & D to staple foods such as rice, wheat, oil, milk and salt are done to improve their nutritional content.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) chairperson Rita Teaotia stressed the need to revisit the mandate of the National Nutrition Mission with the aim to look beyond the Integrated Child Nutrition programme and put equal emphasis on other aspects that go along with nutrition.

"FSSAI is working in tandem with major National Programmes of Government of India to ensure fortification becomes integral to those programmes," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by CII.

Teaotia said the FSSAI had rolled out the fortification standards for five staples -- wheat, rice, oil, milk, double fortified salt -- that are voluntary in nature at present.

Success has been achieved towards the effort in terms of oil and milk, she said at CII's national nutrition conclave held on August 26.

According to the FSSAI, "47 percent of the vegetable oil produced by top players in the refined packaged oil market is being fortified. 36.6 percent of milk is currently being fortified".

FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Pawan Agarwal said food consumed by us should be good for the planet also, as sustainability is an important part of nutrition.