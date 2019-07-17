App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Formulation of national retail trade policy underway, says Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The commerce and industry ministry is formulating a national retail trade policy and aims to take a decision in this regard at an early date, Parliament was informed on July 17.

"Necessary steps for formulation of a national retail trade policy are underway. The government aims to take a decision in this regard at an early date," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

He said a number of interactions with industry, trade associations, ministries concerned and states have been held by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to consider issues facing retail sector and possible solutions for resolving them.

In a separate reply, the minister said the US imposed additional customs duties of 25 percent and 10 percent on certain steel and aluminium products, respectively in March 2018 on a global basis.

"While India's steel export in the affected lines to US declined 35 percent during 2018-19 compared to 2017-18, aluminium exports in the affected lines have increased 14 percent during the same period," he said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 05:59 pm

