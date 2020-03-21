Former Vistara CSCO Sanjiv Kapoor joins GoAir

Sanjiv Kapoor, the former chief strategy and commercial officer (CSCO) of Vistara, has joined GoAir as an advisor.

The appointment gains significance as the Wadia family-owned company - like the rest of the aviation industry - battles through a crisis arising out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kapoor confirmed the appointment, but declined to comment.

The industry veteran had completed his stint in Vistara in December 2019. His stint of four years was when the joint venture airline between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines airline grew aggressively, both its fleet and network. Vistara also launched its international operations.

He had moved to Vistara after a two-year tenure at SpiceJet. He wrote about some of the experience at the airline, something he said, "can be of great relevance today as the airline industry finds itself in a crisis of an unimaginable proportion due to the coronavirus outbreak."

That will be especially true for GoAir, which earlier this week terminated the contracts of its expat pilots, part of its attempt to survive the crisis that the industry is facing.

GoAir recently got a new CEO in Vinay Dube, who earlier headed Jet Airways.