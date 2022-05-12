Former Vistara CEO Leslie Thng replaces Campbell Wilson as Scoot boss

Leslie Thng, the former chief executive officer of private carrier Vistara, will take over as the CEO of Scoot, the Singapore-based low cost airline, following the exit of Campbell Wilson.

The announcement came on May 12, hours after Wilson was named as the CEO and managing director of Air India -- the erstwhile Indian public carrier was taken over by Tata Sons in a landmark acquisition last year.

Wilson's tenure at Scoot, since the airline's founding in 2011, will formally end on June 15, 2022. Subsequently, Thng will take over as the new chief executive.

Thng, notably, has been associated with Singapore Airline (SIA), the parent firm of Scoot, for the past 23 years. He is currently serving as the airline's senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Thng was serving as the CEO of Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and SIA, between October 2017 and December 2021. His upcoming stint with Scoot will be his second, as he was earlier serving as the airline's chief commercial officer from May 2016 to October 2017.

Thng was also appointed by SIA as the CEO of its regional carrier SilkAir from August 2012 to May 2016.

SIA CEO Goh Choong Phong said Scoot's position is expected to be strengthened with the appointment of Thng, who has successfully led the domestic and international businesses of Vistara.

“Scoot is an integral part of our portfolio of airlines, and we are confident it will emerge stronger and retain its leadership position in the low-cost market segment with Thng at the helm,” Phong said.