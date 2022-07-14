Former Union Bank chief Rajkiran Rai recommended for NaBFID managing director post

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended former Union Bank chief Rajkiran Rai G for the position of Managing Director at the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), according to sources aware of the development.

Rai was appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India in 2017. In May this year, he superannuated from his post.

NaBFID is a newly created development finance institution (DFI) set up by the government. The body aims to support infrastructure financing, including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets required for infrastructure financing.

The government had infused Rs 20,000 crore in NaBFID, earlier this year.