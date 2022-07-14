English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Former Union Bank chief Rajkiran Rai recommended for NaBFID managing director post

    Rai was appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India in 2017. In May this year, he superannuated from his post

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

    The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended former Union Bank chief Rajkiran Rai G for the position of Managing Director at the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), according to sources aware of the development.

    Rai was appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India in 2017. In May this year, he superannuated from his post.

    NaBFID is a newly created development finance institution (DFI) set up by the government. The body aims to support infrastructure financing, including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets required for infrastructure financing.

    The government had infused Rs 20,000 crore in NaBFID, earlier this year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #NaBFID #Rajkiran Rai #Union Bank of India
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.