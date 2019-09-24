App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick invests in owner of Behrouz Biryani: Reports

Rebel Foods owns several popular brands such as Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, Faasos, The Good Bowl and Sweet Truth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is said to have acquired minority stake in Rebel Foods, India's largest shared-kitchen company.

The former Uber CEO participated in Rebel Foods’ recent $125 million (roughly Rs 885 crore) financing round through his real estate company City Storage Systems (CSS), reports Bloomberg.

“It’s a small cheque from Kalanick, which is part of the $125 million financing round for Rebel,” a source told The Times of India.

The investment values the company at $525 million (roughly Rs 3,700 crore).

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Rebel Foods owns several popular brands such as Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, Faasos, The Good Bowl and Sweet Truth. It operates 205 delivery cloud kitchens across 22 cities, as per the company’s website. Its recent funding round saw participation from US-based hedge fund Coatue Management, Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital and Indonesia’s Go-Jek.

Kalanick was ousted as Uber CEO in 2017 following a series of scandals and was replace by Dara Khosrowshahi.

India’s cloud kitchen space is becoming increasingly crowded, with food delivery companies Swiggy and Zomato working on expanding their own cloud kitchen services.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:01 am

tags #Rebel Foods #Travis Kalanick #Uber

