Former tennis star Sharapova and Formula 1 racer Schumacher in the dock for endorsing Gurgaon realty projects

Maria Sharapova (Image: Reuters)

With Gurugram police booking former Russian women's tennis star Maria Sharapova and former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher for alleged fraud and criminal conspiracy in connection with their endorsement of a real estate project following a court order, the question that arises is whether homebuyers should buy an apartment in a project to which celebrities have lent their names. Eleven others have also been booked on the same charges.

Sharapova and Schumacher are in the dock for endorsing a Gurgaon real estate project. Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Chattarpur Mini Farms in New Delhi, filed a first information report (FIR), or initial police complaint, that she had booked an apartment in a project named after Sharapova. A tower in the project was named after Schumacher, she said.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station.

The buyer accused the international celebrities of being part of a fraud through their association with and promotion of the project. She stated before a local court that she and her husband booked a residential apartment in the project named after Sharapova in Sector 73 of Gurugram (Haryana) in 2016. She alleged that the developers cheated the couple by luring them to put money in a project they never intended to deliver.

Agarwal booked an apartment measuring 3,650 sq ft in the project named after Sharapova. She filed a complaint in a Gurugram court against the landowner, Realtech Development and Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd, developers, Sharapova and Schumacher for allegedly duping her of around Rs 80 lakh.

"We came to know about the project through advertisements and reached out to the company management after pictures of the project and a lot of false promises were made," she said in the complaint.

"It was mentioned in the brochure that she is promoting the project, and she also made false promises, had dinner parties with the buyers, and all this was done for the project which never took off," read the complaint.

“The company has cheated the complainant by alluring and inducing them to put money into their project towards a dream luxury house," which was never meant to be delivered.

The complaint alleged that the company did not act on several requests by her to execute a buyer's agreement. The company didn't respond to the requests, the complaint said.

"Whenever complainants tried to contact the representatives of the company, they were always misled to believe that the construction of the said project shall soon start and the possession of the said unit in the said project would be made at the earliest,” it said.

The buyer also filed an application under the Right To Information (RTI) Act with the Director, Town & Country Planning, Gurugram, seeking project registration details and updates, but the complainants did not receive any response.

The project has been delayed for more than seven years and even now there is no sign of progress at the site, the complaint said.

The company could not be reached for comment.

Legal experts said that in this case it seems the tennis star had lent her name to the project and even agreed to start a tennis academy in her name. That could not have been done without her written consent because she had agreed to lend her name to the project, an expensive proposition.

It isn't the first time that a celebrity has figured in a case involving a real estate project. Some years ago, homebuyers trolled cricketer MS Dhoni on Twitter for delays in the completion of an Amrapali Group housing project and forced him to quit as brand ambassador of the real estate company.

The logic of getting celebrities to endorse a real estate brand is simple. Celebrities inspire people and are often role models to thousands of buyers. Fans who idolize them tend to buy products endorsed by them.

Several developers across the country have enlisted celebrities to improve their sales and brand image. Brand experts say the strategy may have worked in the era preceding the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, but does not have much of a resonance now because of a large number of dissatisfied buyers who have not received delivery of their homes.

Many actors and actresses have endorsed real estate brands in the past. Amitabh Bachchan is the face of Lodha Palava. Akshay Kumar has endorsed a Lodha group project in Thane. Anushka Sharma has endorsed the Ruparel Group of builders. Aishwarya Rai has been been on the billboards as the face of the Lodha Park project in Mumbai's Parel. Dhoni was the face of a Muruguppa real estate projects and Nitesh Estates had roped in Virat Kohli.

Piyush Singh, a partner at PSP Legal, told Moneycontrol that the developer, Homestead Infrastructure, had applied for insolvency. “As of date, there is no resolution plan. There are at least 1,000 homebuyers who had booked into the three luxury projects launched by the company way back in 2013-2014. These included Michael Schumacher World Tower, Homestead Maria Sharapova Tower and City of Homestead.”

He advises homebuyers to “never fall for a project endorsed by a celebrity. It’s fine to buy clothes or drinks endorsed by them, but not homes which involve life savings. This was a pre-RERA project and these celebrities had endorsed these projects which had no license nor the land."

Singh added: "Always remember that celebrity endorsements do not bring credibility to a project or a developer. It is ultimately the developer’s delivery track record that matters.”

Although there is no specific reference to homebuyers in the Consumer Protection Act, they too are considered to be covered by the Act. Additionally, RERA penalises builders who engage in fraudulent marketing, explained Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates.