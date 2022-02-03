Former Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal to be new IBBI chief: Report

File image of IAS Ravi Mittal (Image Source: CNBC-TV18 Live Twitter)

Former Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal is likely to be appointed as the new Chairman of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), sources told CNBC-TV18 on February 3.

Mittal’s tenure as IBBI Chairman is likely to be for five years, they added.

The post has been vacant since MS Sahoo’s retirement on September 30, 2021 after a five-year tenure. Navrang Saini, whole time member of IBBI, was given additional charge as Chairperson, it said.

A 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, Mittal was appointed Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in April 2020, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya. In June 2021, Mittal also took additional charge as Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship secretary. Prior to this, he has also held post as Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to another report by The Economic Times.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), on February 2, privately circulated a note that Mittal would be IBBI Chairman for five years or till 65-years-of-age – whichever is early, that report noted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The IBBI is a regulatory institution under the MCA to enforce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It regulates insolvency and resolution processes for corporates and also oversees the insolvency professionals and information utilities.