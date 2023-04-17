 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli joins Masters' Union as Chairperson

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

In his new position, Kohli will provide strategic direction and guidance to the school, drawing on his extensive knowledge of the business landscape and deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of today's business leaders.

Manoj Kohli

Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli has joined as Chairperson of Gurugram-based business school Masters' Union, the management institute said on Monday.

Kohli left Softbank in January.

When contacted, Kohli said: "I have completed 44 years of full-time professional experience and left SoftBank assignment in January. I have now taken up a new mission for the next decade of coaching young founders and being a business advisor to CEOs to support business transformation as well as global scale-up".

In his new position, Kohli will provide strategic direction and guidance to the school, drawing on his extensive knowledge of the business landscape and deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of today's business leaders.